Ilham Aliyev meets Russian Security Council’s secretary (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-04-10

Details added

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in political, economic, security, humanitarian and all other fields.

The head of state said that security cooperation lies at the heart of successful development of bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out a good level of cooperation in strengthening international security, underlining the importance of maintaining regular contacts and jointly addressing many issues in this regard.

The president said the current regional situation necessitates further strengthening of cooperation in the field of security.

President Aliyev expressed his confidence that the visit of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev will contribute to achieving the goals such as mutual activity, security cooperation, risk minimization, development of the two countries, and prosperity of the two nations.

Nikolai Patrushev extended sincere greetings and best wishes of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the head of state. He hailed the fact that the heads of state are satisfied with the development of relations between the two countries. Patrushev said ties between the presidents stimulate fruitful activity of all other bodies.

Saying that security issues play a key role in the development of relations, Patrushev said there can be no problems in cooperation in economic, cultural and all other areas, if security is ensured.

He described the situation on the international arena as quite tense, adding that he will discuss international and regional security issues with the Azerbaijani side during the visit.

They exchanged views over other issues of mutual interest.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Vladimir Putin’s greetings, and asked Nikolai Patrushev to extend his greetings and best wishes to the Russian president.