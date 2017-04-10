BP selects contractor for offshore works in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Amec Foster Wheeler, a London-based multinational consultancy, engineering and project management company, has been awarded a global framework contract by BP International.

Amec Foster Wheeler will provide engineering, procurement support and project management services for pre-FEED (front end engineering and design) and FEED work across a range of projects in accordance with the contract, the company said in a message on its website Apr. 10.

The contract is for three years with an option to extend for two additional years.

The scope of services for the contract covers onshore, offshore, subsea, drilling, green field and brown field upstream engineering services in Alaska, Angola, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Gulf of Mexico, Indonesia, Oman, Trinidad and the UK.

BP is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector and the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli offshore oil and gas block, as well as the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

BP is also a member of such pipeline projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and South Caucasus Pipeline.

