Ilham Aliyev: Decrease in imports, increase in exports ensure economic stability

2017-04-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trade turnover of Azerbaijan grew 15% in the first quarter of this year, said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers Apr. 10.

“It is a very good indicator. Exports increased nearly 50%. It is pleasant that non-oil export grew 10%, but import decreased 17%. This is a manifestation of our policy,” he added.

“Decrease in imports and sharp increase in exports ensure our economic stability. These indicators clearly reflect our economic situation,” said the Azerbaijani president.

He added that 85,000 jobs were created in the first quarter of 2017.

“The creation of new jobs continues not only in state, but also in private sector,” said Ilham Aliyev.