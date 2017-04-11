Ten dead in traffic accident in south China

Ten people died and another was injured in a traffic accident Monday night in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local police said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred at about 9 p.m. Monday on an expressway surrounding Nanning, capital city of Guangxi. Four vehicles including three trucks and a car were involved in the crashes.

The injured person has been sent to hospital.

An investigation into the accident is under way.