Mexico City building site collapse kills six

2017-04-11 07:13 | www.trend.az | 1

At least six people were killed and another 20 were injured on Monday after a structural collapse in a car park under construction in Mexico City crushed workers, local fire services said, Reuters reported.

People were also still trapped in the rubble of the building site in the western part of the capital, Raul Esquivel, head of the city's fire services, told Mexican television.

Video footage and photos posted on Mexican media showed firefighters and ambulance crews helping to free trapped workers from rubble, which was strewn with massive concrete slabs.

It was unclear what caused the slabs to cave in.