Magnitude 5.1 quake shakes El Salvador, killing at least one person
2017-04-11 07:36 | www.trend.az | 1
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck El Salvador's municipality of Antiguo Cuscatlan, killing at least one person, Sputnik reported citing local media.
According to TeleSur media outlet, the local police reported one person dead after a collapse on the Los Chorros road, while three people were hospitalized.
The quake occurred at the depth of 4 kilometers (about 2.5 miles), with its epicenter about 10.5 kilometers (6.5 miles) west of the country's capital.