Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-04-11 10:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 111 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Apr. 11.

The Armenian army was using large-caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan and Ijevan districts of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Alibayli village of the Tovuz district were fired at from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygepar village of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also fired at from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Sarijali, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on the nameless heights of the Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.