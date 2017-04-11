UNEC alumni network may be created (PHOTO)

Meeting with alumni has taken place in the International School of Economics of UNEC. Director of the International School of Economics Anar Rzayev informed the graduates about the latest innovations of UNEC. He provided them with detailed information about the Electronic University Model, Differential Salary System, dual diploma programs and new syllabuses.

Then the graduates met with students. The alumni spoke to students about the career choice, difficulties to be met in the direction and current state of the labor market. At the same time, they provided the students with the recommendation about the graduate program. Speaking about their graduate studies, the alumni provided the students with information about the university they graduated from.

Graduates who were satisfied with the meeting proposed to establish unique alumni network of the university.

Note that, there were graduate students of the world class universities such as Cambridge, LSE and Edinburg University and those who are employed for the UN, Engine, and Khazar Shipping Company among them.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21, 2016.