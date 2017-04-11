Areva extends development of uranium project in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

French Areva and Kazakh KazAtomProm signed an agreement to strengthen their long-standing cooperation in the uranium mining sector in Kazakhstan, Kazatomprom said in a message.

The agreement extends production at the South Tortkuduk project for the next two decades.

The project is developed by Katco – a joint venture of Areva (51 percent) and Kazakh KazAtomProm (49 percent).

Created in 1996, the Katco joint venture successfully produces uranium by the method of in-situ recovery at the Muyunkum deposit located in the South-Kazakhstan region. With its production activities, Katco relies on international experience and knowledge of Areva and KazAtomProm, two leading uranium mining companies in the world.

Kazakhstan is the biggest uranium producer in the world. The country produced 24,000 tons of uranium in 2016.

