TIKA coordinator at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

2017-04-11 12:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with representatives of Baku office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency under the Prime Ministry of the Republic of Turkey (TIKA) including Coordinator Adem Urfa, Deputy Coordinator Mehmet Ali Yetiş and staff member Abbas Humbatov. At the meeting, which took place at the Higher School, the guests provided information about TIKA and its activities in Azerbaijan and worldwide. Issues related to development of cooperation between two organizations were also discussed.

Speaking about brotherly Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, the rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that two counties have developed long-term successful partnership in many fields including education. Talking about prospects and spheres of cooperation between two organizations, the rector said that TIKA could arrange training courses on management and administration at universities for the Higher School staff members. In his words, such courses may help to further increase the effectiveness of BHOS activities.

Coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s Office in Azerbaijan Adem Urfa told about TIKA activities and projects implemented by the agency in economic, social and cultural spheres. He reported that TIKA opened its first office abroad in Turkmenistan and that it has more than 100 representative offices in 54 countries around the world including Azerbaijan. In addition, TIKA has established cooperation with development centers in nearly 100 countries. The major objectives of the agency include establishment of social structures in Turkish speaking states, their sustainable development and provision them with technical support. By now, TIKA has implemented many projects and programs in education, health care, construction, agriculture, finances, tourism and other sectors.

The meetings participants agreed to develop cooperation between BHOS and TIKA. Adem Urfa informed the BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov that necessary steps to implement this initiative would be taken in the nearest future.