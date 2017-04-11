Russian Security Council secretary visits Heydar Aliyev's grave (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

Russian delegation led by the Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The delegation later put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment of the city.