Azerbaijan delivers over 40,000 tons of oil to Ukrainian refinery

The volume of transportation of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light oil to Ukraine’s Kremenchug refinery totaled 43,320 tons of oil in March 2017, says a message posted on the website of UkrTransNafta OJSC (operator of Ukraine’s oil transportation system).

UkrTransNafta has resumed work of an oil pipeline from Odessa to Kremenchug since March 10 and started transportation of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery.

The agreement signed in late 2016 envisages the transportation of at least 1.3 million tons of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery.

The Kremenchug refinery has been processing Azeri Light oil since December 2016. Earlier, oil was delivered to the plant via railway.

In 2016, Azerbaijan produced more than 31.1 million tons of light oil, as compared to 31.3 million tons in 2015. Azeri Light oil is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy and Coal Mining, the volume of oil transportation via pipelines to the country’s refinery stood at 1.406 million tons that is by 12.5 percent or 200,800 tons less than in 2015.

The volume of oil transportation via pipelines to the Ukrainian refinery totaled 216,700 tons in January-February 2017.

