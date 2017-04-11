Azercell Telecom starts new project

2017-04-11 12:56 | www.trend.az | 0

The number of people addicted to reading books is decreasing steadily. This is due to various reasons, such as lack of time, unwillingness to carry a book and tiredness. On the other hand, new technologies, modern devices, especially Internet are entering and taking roots in our lives so fast that no time is left for old good habits. Taking all these aspects into account, Azercell Telecom is launching a new “The youth is reading” project for booklovers. In the frame of the project reading days will be arranged. The project is aimed to promote the culture of reading and national authors among the young generation, as well as give an opportunity for intellectual resting in our hectic lives. During the days of reading, young booklovers will be able to access works of literature on Bookmate, the application launched by Azercell 2 years ago, in the coffee shop of Starbucks Azerbaijan in Ganjlik Mall. The readers will be selected among the youth through a competition beforehand. Detailed information about the terms of contest will be placed on official Facebook page of the company.

So far Azercell has conducted a number of projects to promote the culture of reading in the country. Thanks to Bookmate application launched in 2015, Azercell subscribers can read books with no restriction in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, Turkish and other languages. Over 690,000 books are available in the mobile library provided by Azercell.

If you would like to become a reader under the project of “The youth is reading”, please follow Azercell’s page on Facebook, join the competition and get updates on the project.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.