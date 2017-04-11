Strong blast in Turkey: 4 people injured (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATING 3)

2017-04-11 14:28 | www.trend.az | 1

The latest on the blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

12:42 (GMT+4) The explosion occurred during the repair of an armored police personnel carrier, as a result of which four people got injured, the Turkish media outlets reported.

The injured people were taken to the nearest hospitals. After the explosion, one of the nearby buildings collapsed. Rescuers work on the site of the collapsed building.

12:42 (GMT+4) The explosion occurred near the station of the rapid reaction force, NTV channel reported.

Reportedly, as a result of the explosion there are wounded people, the number of which is not revealed.

12:11 (GMT+4) A powerful blast hit the Baghlar district of Diyarbakir Province in the southeast of Turkey, the Turkish media outlets reported Apr. 11.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies, rescuers and ambulances have been sent to the event site.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @o_quluzade