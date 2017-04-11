Turkish Navy commander arrives in Azerbaijan

2017-04-11 14:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

Trend:

Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Bulent Bostanoglu has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Apr. 11.

The admiral is expected to hold meetings in the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry within the framework of his visit.

In particular, the delegation led by Bostanoglu is expected to familiarize itself with the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev within the program of the visit.

The visit will last until April 14.