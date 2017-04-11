Azerbaijan’s Gunay Bank expanding its branch network

2017-04-11 14:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) issued a permit for opening of a branch and a department of the country’s Gunay Bank in Baku, FIMSA said in a message Apr. 11.

Branch #5 of Gunay Bank will operate at the following address: Shamil Azizbekov Street, 185, Nasimi district.

Department #5 will be opened at: Zergerpalan Street, 5, Nasimi district.

Gunay Bank OJSC has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1992.