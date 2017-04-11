Baku-Nakhchivan train to be launched once Iran’s Astara-Rasht railway ready

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Once the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway in Iran is completed as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, a train will be sent on the Baku-Nakhchivan route, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks, held under chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Gurbanov reminded that transportation is already being carried out via the international Nakhchivan-Mashhad high-speed train route.

“After completion of the Astara-Rasht railway’s construction, the Baku-Nakhchivan train will be launched. This will provide the population of Nakhchivan with easy access to Baku. Travertine, marble, gypsum, Badamly and Sirab mineral waters, salt, as well as various agriculture products from Nakhchivan will be delivered to Baku in 30-32 hours,” noted Gurbanov. “It will also be possible to export these goods to neighboring countries’ markets.”

