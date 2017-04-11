Georgian president to visit Kazakhstan

2017-04-11 16:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili will visit Astana in June, Georgian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zurab Abashidze said, Sputnik-Kazakhstan reported.

“The visit is expected on June 29-30. It will make an additional contribution to our political, trade, economic, investment, humanitarian and cultural relations," Abashidze told reporters after the ceremony of presenting credentials to Kazakh President April 11.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of bilateral relations with Georgia and hopes for large-scale negotiations within the visit of his Georgian counterpart to Astana.

"We are interested in further dialogue with Tbilisi on all areas and at all levels,” he said.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova