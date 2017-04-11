Bangladesh president, Korean PM congratulate President Aliyev

2017-04-11 16:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

Trend:

Acting President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Hwang Kyo-ahn has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Azerbaijan.

“I would like to express sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and convey the warmest greetings of the government and people of the Republic of Korea to the president and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said Hwang Kyo-ahn in his letter.

“I am very delighted with the fact that the relationship between our two countries have been developed in every and all spheres including political, economic, cultural areas, in particular since the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1992, and through official visits of high ranking officials of our two countries, your visit in 2007 and many others, a framework of the future-oriented cooperation has been established, and the economic cooperation and the cultural exchange are being further widened,” noted the prime minister.

“Based on our mutual efforts to build up a friendship during the last quarter of a century, I wish to actively promote mutual and beneficial cooperation. And I also hope to deepen bilateral strategic cooperation in various fields, such as energy infrastructure, transportation and telecommunication, including construction of the petrochemical complex,” he said.

“I would like to appreciate your Excellency’s unwavering interests and support for the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and wish you good health and your country endless prosperity,” added Hwang Kyo-ahn.

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid has also congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan.

“It is my great pleasure to convey my warmest felicitations to the Government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan,” said Abdul Hamid in his congratulatory letter.

“The fraternal ties between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan are rooted in history, common faith, culture and traditions. I am confident that our two friendly countries will further deepen our cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment and commerce to the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” he noted.

“I convey my best wishes for your good health, personal well-being and happiness and for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” added the Bangladesh president. “Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”