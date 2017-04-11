Bakcell regional subscribers to talk free after 3rd minute

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan announces launch of new advantageous YeniDoğma tariff. In this new tariff subscribers will have 0 price per minute for on-net calls after the 3rd minute of call. First 3 minutes of call is charged for 4 qepiks per minute. Off-net call price in this tariff plan is also 4 qepiks per minute.

To benefit from this advantageous offer subscribers simply dial *138#5#YES or purchase a new YeniDoğma number. All CIN and Klass users can migrate to this tariff.

It should be noted that Free on-net calls are applied starting from 4th till 30th minute of call, after which the cycle starts over, and to get another portion of free minutes the subscriber has to pay for another 3 minutes of call. The prices are available for calls originated out of Baku city, Sumgait city and Absheron Peninsula.

