Ilham Aliyev receives former Turkish President Abdullah Gul (UPDATE)

2017-04-11 16:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 14:27)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by former President of the Republic of Turkey Abdullah Gul.

The head of state recalled his meetings with former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul in Baku, Turkey and other countries.

“Azerbaijan is always in our hearts,” said Abdullah Gul.

He hailed the fact that the Turkish prime ministers and presidents, including himself, pay their first foreign visits to Azerbaijan.

Abdullah Gul said he has witnessed rapid development and beauty of Azerbaijan during his every visit.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the fact that as a head of state he has paid his first official visits to Turkey, and stressed the importance of traditional reciprocal visits of high-ranking state officials.

During the conversation, the head of state highlighted large-scale projects carried out in various fields in Azerbaijan across the last few years.