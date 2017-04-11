Turkey, Azerbaijan keen to open joint tours

2017-04-11 16:51 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan intend to open joint tours, Irfan Ciftci, counselor on culture promotion of the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan, told Trend Apr. 11.

Ciftci said that joint tours may be organized to neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Turkey and particularly, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Russia may be among those countries.

“Our task is to ensure, perhaps, a more complete integration of Azerbaijan’s tourism potential with the relevant sector of Turkey,” he noted.

“Today tourism companies of Turkey are implementing joint tours to Central Asia, Europe and other regions. Why not create joint tours Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia, or joint travels of Azerbaijan and Turkey to other countries?” he said.

Ciftci added that tourism companies of Azerbaijan and Turkey are holding negotiations related to the development of such tours.

He also recalled that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will be commissioned in June 2017.

“New opportunities will emerge in the tourism sector in this regard: railway tourism is a wonderful form of recreation, and I believe that companies will be able to start working in this field,” noted Ciftci.