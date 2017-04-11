Over 100 hopefuls register to run for president in Iran (PHOTO)

2017-04-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



On the first day of registration for presidential election in Iran, over 100 individuals have registered to compete in the upcoming race to be held on May 19, IRNA news agency reported.

So far, the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani has not announced his intention to run for the second term.

Mahdi Khazali, a vocal political dissident, was also among the outstanding hopefuls who registered on April 11. Mahdi Khazali is a son to late Ayatollah Abolghasem Khazali, a former member of the Assembly of Experts.

Mostafa Mirsalim, the former minister of culture and Islamic guidance, is among the well-known hopefuls who registered on the first day.

Islamic Coalition Party earlier announced that it will nominate Mirsalim for the forthcoming election.

The registration process began this morning and will last for the next five days. All hopefuls need to be vetted by Guardian Council, the country's constitutional watchdog.