Iranian, Kazakh navy forces to stage drills

2017-04-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11



By Khalid Kazimov



A flotilla of the Iranian Navy has docked in the Kazakh port city of Aktau for the first time, Fars news agency reported.



The flotilla consists of Damavand destroyer and Peykan missile-launcher. The flotilla is scheduled to join naval drills alongside with Kazakh navy during the three-day visit.



The home-grown Damavand destroyer, equipped with modern radar, electronic and reconnaissance systems, was delivered to the country’s naval forces stationed in Iranian northern port city of Anzali in March 2015.



Damavand destroyer over the past years has docked in the southern Russian port city of Astrakhan and Azerbaijani port city of Baku.



Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and systems.



The Islamic Republic says its military might poses no threat to other countries, stating that its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence.