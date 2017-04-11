IRGC arrests perpetrators of commander’s assassination

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian security forces have arrested two perpetrators of a recent attack on a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the country’s southeastern region, Tasnim news agency reported.



Commander Rouhollah Aali was killed by “two Takfiri terrorists” while traveling to the Kurin District of Zahedan County in Iran’s Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province on April 10.



Aali was the commander of the Kurin Battalion of Brigade 110 of the IRGC’s Salman Unit, assigned to Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province.



Last June, Commander of the IRGC’s Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the forces had captured a terrorist outfit in southwestern Iran, which had admitted to receiving Saudi and American backing.