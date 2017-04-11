Uzbek president names first deputy state advisor

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 11

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has decreed to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Adham Ikramov as the first deputy state advisor to the president for organizational and personnel matters and as the rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President.

Ikramov replaced Mannon Aliyev as the rector of the Academy of Public Administration.

Adham Ikramov has served as deputy PM since 2012. He also served as health minister in 2009-2012 and from December 2016 to February 2017.