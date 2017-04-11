OPEC oil price rises on Apr. 10

2017-04-11 19:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of 13 crudes stood at $53.13 a barrel on Apr. 10 compared to $52.91 on Apr. 7, the cartel said in a message on its website.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn