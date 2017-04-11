Azerbaijan, Russia mull situation in Syria

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev held consultations on security issues in Baku, TASS reports citing the press service of the Russian Security Council.

The two sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and Syria during the consultations.

Patrushev and Mehdiyev stressed that Russia and Azerbaijan have strategic partnership relations, and the dialogue between the two countries is constructive and is built upon mutual confidence.

The Russia-Azerbaijan security cooperation was discussed as well, including cooperation in fighting terrorism and prospects for strengthening of cooperation in the fight against smuggling of goods and people across the Russian-Azerbaijani border.

At the end of the working visit to Baku, Patrushev and Head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service Madat Guliyev discussed the interaction of the special services of the two countries.