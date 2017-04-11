Solar energy to lighten streets in Kazakhstan’s Aktau

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Authorities of Kazakhstan’s Mangistau Region, Kazakh company SourceEnergy and China’s Huaming Guangdong SmartLed Co LTD signed a memorandum on cooperation, the Mangistau regional authorities’ website said in a message Apr. 11.

Under the memorandum, the Chinese company will start a project on replacement of the street lighting network in the city of Aktau with new solar-powered LED modules.

Energy efficient LED modules will allow reducing expenses for street lighting by almost 70 percent.

“If the project is successful, it will spread to the entire Mangistau region,” the region’s head Eraly Tugzhanov said.