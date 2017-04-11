Georgia to abandon purchasing gas from Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

Trend:

Georgia will refuse to purchase natural gas from the Russia’s Gazprom company, the Business Georgia portal reported citing Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze.

He said that no deals will be concluded to purchase Russian gas until late 2017.

“Since April 2017, Georgia will completely switch to supplying the population and enterprises with gas from Azerbaijan,” the report said. “Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and the consortium for the development of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field are the suppliers of gas to Georgia. Thus, the share of Russian gas in the total volume of imports will amount to four percent.”

At the same time, the Georgian Energy Ministry cites data on the already completed deals with the Gazprom. Thus, in January-March 2017, the volume of Georgia’s purchases of natural gas from Russia amounted to 100 million cubic meters.

The Georgian Energy Ministry also estimated the projected volumes of gas supplies to Georgia.

This year, Georgia will receive 2.457 billion cubic meters of gas, of which deliveries from Azerbaijan will amount to 2.347 billion cubic meters of gas (95.5 percent).

In 2017, the volume of gas produced in Georgia will amount to 10 million cubic meters.