Azerbaijan, Russia mull security issues

2017-04-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

Trend:

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev met with the delegation headed by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, the Azerbaijani State Security Service told Trend Apr. 11.

Guliyev informed about the reforms successfully conducted in the country under the leadership of President Aliyev, social and economic development and measures, carried out to strengthen stability and security.

Patrushev stressed the importance of expanding the ties between the relevant bodies of the two countries in the fight against common threats.

During the meeting Guliyev and Patrushev also exchanged views on other issues related to the prospects for mutually fruitful cooperation in the field of security.