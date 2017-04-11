Uzbekistan Airways carries out first flight to Dushanbe

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 11

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s national airline, the Uzbekistan Airways, on Apr. 11 carried out the first flight to Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, said the company’s press service.

“Flights from Dushanbe to Tashkent will be carried out twice a week – on Tuesday and Saturday," said the press service, adding the flight duration will be about one hour.

“After the opening of this route, tourists and representatives of various organizations will have more opportunities to use the national airline’s services during transit flights through Tashkent. In addition, citizens of the two neighboring countries will be able to make mutual visits in a relatively short time,” the press service cited an Uzbekistan Airways representative.

The flights between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan stopped in 1992 after the Tajik Civil War broke out.

In November 2016, a protocol was signed in Dushanbe to resume the flights between the capitals of the two countries in the first half of 2017.