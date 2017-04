Magnitude 5.6 quake hits the Philippines

5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the centre of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, Timesdelhi reported citing the U.S. Geological Survey said,

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was very shallow, at a depth of 4 6 km, which would have amplified its effect. Its epicentre was 75.5 km northeast of Cotabato on the large southern island of Mindanao.