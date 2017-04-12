Tehran Stock Exchange up 0.32%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) added 247.4 points or 0.32 percent to end trade at 78107.8 on April 10.

According to the TSE official website, more than 1.6 billion shares valued at $98.1 million (3.1 trillion rials) were traded for the day.

The Price Index added 83.9 points or 0.31 percent to end at 27120.2.

The First Market Index gained 152.8 points or 0.28 percent to post 54873.3.

The Second Market Index was up by 0.39 percent to reach 169402.8.

The Industry Index improved by 218.7 points or 0.33 percent to stand at 66984.8.

The TSE 30 Index lost 0.3 points or 0.01 percent to close at 3079.9, while the TSE 50 Index gained 3.9 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 3034.1.