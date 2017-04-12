SGC - vital element of EU Energy Union, Sefcovic says

2017-04-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12



By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:



The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project is the vital element of the European Energy Union, the EU Commissioner for Energy Maros Sefcovic said in a video message to the participants of the 4th Caspian Energy Forum in Baku April 12.



"Energy Union is not only about our relations with the EU member states, but also with ourpartners, Azerbaijan being an important one," he added.



The EU is confident to receive gas from Azerbaijan in 2020, said Sefcovic, adding that Azerbaijani gas is very important in terms of energy diversification of Europe.



He pointed out that all contracts have been signed on the SGC project and concrete construction work is going on all of the projects included in SGC.



This progress is not only the result of efforts and commitments of all parties involved, but also the favorable atmosphere created for this project's implementation, he added.



Sefcovic also highlighted the personal involvement and commitment of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to this process and recall the successful visit of President Aliyev to Brussels.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.