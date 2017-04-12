Europe needs Azerbaijani gas to diversify energy supplies (UPDATE)

European countries need to diversify energy supplies with the help of Azerbaijani gas, said Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in a video message to the participants of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017 being held in Baku Apr. 12.

Despite certain achievements, the EU remains vulnerable in this matter, especially when it comes to the Balkans, Eastern Europe and the Baltic region, Grabar-Kitarovic said.

She noted that expanding cooperation in the energy sector will allow Europe to feel more secure and competitive.

In order to achieve these goals, Europe has become more cooperative with the countries of the Caspian region, she said.

The Southern Gas Corridor project is very important for the EU, its energy security and diversification of energy supplies, and that’s why Azerbaijan is an important partner for Europe, Grabar-Kitarovic said.

The Croatian president added that her country intends to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sphere.

This is of great importance not only for Croatia, but also for the country’s neighbors, she said.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.