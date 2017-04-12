Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 116 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 116 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend Apr. 12.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kamarli, Qizilhajili villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of Ijevan and Noyemberyan districts of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Kokhanebi, Alibayli, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were fired at from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari, Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions located on the nameless heights of the Gadabay district were shot at from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also fired at from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar, Merzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions on the nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.