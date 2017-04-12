Ahmadinejad’s former aide hopeful to become Iran’s president (PHOTO)

2017-04-12

Baku, Azerbaijan Apr. 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Former Iranian Vice-President Hamid Baqaei has arrived in the building of the country’s Interior Ministry to submit his name on the second day of candidate registration for the country’s May 19 presidential elections.



Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and his chief of staff Esfandiar Mashaei accompanied the hopeful, Tasnim news agency reported.



The registration process began on April 11 and will last for five days. All hopefuls need to be approved by Guardian Council, the country's constitutional watchdog.



Ahmadinejad has expressed support for Baqaei saying he will do his best in order to convince the watchdog body to vet his aide.