Surprise: Ahmadinejad registers for presidential race

2017-04-12 11:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran’s former and controversial President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has submitted his name for the country’s forthcoming presidential election to be held May 19, ISNA news agency reported.



Ahamadiejad, who arrived earlier this morning in the building of the country’s Interior Ministry to accompany his former Vice-President Hamid Baqaei during the registration process, made a surprise move by registering himself as another hopeful for the upcoming presidential race.



It should be noted that previously Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Ahmadinejad to refrain from contesting in the presidential

elections.



Ahmadinejad served as Iran's president from 2005 to 2013.



The registration process began on April 11 and will last for five days.



All hopefuls need to be vetted by Guardian Council, the country's constitutional watchdog.