Mard: Energy forums in Azerbaijan - good platform for exchange of views

2017-04-12 12:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The European Union is very interested in following the events held in Azerbaijan in energy sphere, head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told Trend April 12.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th Caspian Energy Forum in Baku, Mard noted that such events create a good platform for exchange of views in the energy sphere.

"During the last meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan subcommittee on energy, transport and environment, we had a very good opportunity to hold discussions with our colleagues from Azerbaijan, since we are looking at expanding cooperation in energy efficiency," she added.

Regarding the latest developments surrounding the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, Mard pointed out that as the EU Commissioner for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said the EU is very supportive of development of all projects included in the Southern Gas Corridor project.

So, the EU has a clear position on this issue, added Mard.