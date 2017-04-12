AtaBank OJSC to serve customers extended hours during Baku Shopping Festival

AtaBank OJSC provides information on operating hours during first Baku Shopping Festival.

According to recommendations of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority next branches of the AtaBank OJSC will work seven days a week from April 10 to May 10:

Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 21:00 (continuously)

- Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 21:00 (continuously) Yeni Hayat branch - Zarifa Aliyeva avenue, 55 09:00 – 21:00 (continuously)

Functioning since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is one of the biggest commercial organizations of Azerbaijan. AtaBank is a hi-tech universal bank. AtaBank OJSC have 26 branches and divisions in Baku and in the regions of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC is a universal bank rending full complex of services to corporate and private clients.