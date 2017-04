SOCAR GPC to start operating in 1Q 2022

2017-04-12 13:51 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

Trend:

SOCAR GPC, a gas processing and petrochemical complex of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, will start operating in the first quarter of 2022, said Senior Project Finance Specialist at SOCAR Polymer Babek Beydullayev.

He made the remarks at the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum 2017 in Baku Apr. 12.

Story still developing