News website close to Iran's Ahmadinejad out of access

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A news website affiliated with former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been out of access after the controversial politician publicized his decision to contest in the country’s May 19 presidential elections.

Dolat-e Bahar [the Government of Spring] website was out of access after Ahmadinejad in a surprise move appeared in the building of the country’s Interior Ministry April 12 to submit his name as a hopeful for the upcoming presidential election.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had implicitly told the former president to refrain from contesting in the upcoming presidential elections.

The registration process began on April 11 and will last for five days. All hopefuls need to be vetted by Guardian Council, the country's constitutional watchdog.