EU special rep due in Baku to discuss Karabakh conflict

2017-04-12 14:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Herbert Salber, the EU special representative for the South Caucasus, will visit Baku on Apr. 19-20, the EU Baku Office told reporters Apr. 12.

He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with officials and discuss ways of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.