EIA slightly ups global oil consumption forecast

2017-04-12 14:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Global consumption of oil and other liquids will increase to 98.16 million barrels per day in 2017 and to 99.79 million barrels per day in 2018, said the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) April 2017 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

In its March STEO the EIA forecast global consumption of oil and other liquids at 98.15 million barrels per day in 2017 and at 99.74 million barrels per day in 2018.

Global consumption of oil and other liquids was 96.67 million barrels per day in 2016, according to the EIA.

Liquid fuels consumption in non-OECD countries will grow from 49.86 million barrels per day in 2016 to 51.11 million barrels per day in 2017 and 52.45 million barrels per day in 2018, according to EIA.

OECD liquid fuels consumption will grow from 46.81 million barrels per day in 2016 to 47.05 million barrels per day in 2017 and 47.34 million barrels per day in 2018, the report said.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova