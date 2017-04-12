EIA revises Kazakhstan’s oil output forecast

2017-04-12 14:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its April 2017 short-term energy outlook revised the forecast for oil output in Kazakhstan in 2017 and 2018.

The forecast for 2017 was decreased to 1.87 million barrels per day as compared to 1.88 in the previous report published in March.

The forecast for 2018 rose to 1.91 million barrels per day as compared to 1.9 million barrels per day in March report.

Oil output in Kazakhstan totaled 1.7 million barrels per day in 2016, according to the EIA.

According to EIA, oil output in the country reached 1.86 million barrels per day in 1Q2017 and is expected at 1.86 million barrels per day in the second and third quarter and at 1.89 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of the year.

In 2018 average quarterly output is expected to reach 1.91 million barrels per day, 1.88 million barrels per day, 1.91 million barrels per day, 1.95 million barrels per day correspondingly.

Kazakhstan’s proven oil reserves stood at 30 billion barrels in early 2015, according to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy.

Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan are the largest oil fields in Kazakhstan.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova