EU, Azerbaijan to mull new agreement Apr. 25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

Trend:

The European Union’s Office in Baku has announced the date of a meeting on the new Azerbaijan-EU agreement.

Negotiations on the agreement will be held during the visit of an EU delegation to Baku on Apr. 25, the EU Office in Azerbaijan told Trend Apr. 12.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today. The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

The new agreement envisages the compliance of Azerbaijan’s legislation and procedures with the EU’s most important international trade norms and standards, which should lead to the improvement of Azerbaijani goods’ access to the EU markets.

Another EU delegation is expected to visit Baku on Apr. 27-28 to discuss the issues related to the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit, to be held in Brussels, Belgium in November.