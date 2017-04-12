US increases forecasts for global oil supply

2017-04-12 15:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects global petroleum and other liquids supply to increase to 98.31 million barrels per day in 2017 and to 100.18 million barrels per day in 2018, says its April short-term energy outlook.

The forecast was increased compared to EIA previous short-term energy outlook published in March, when total world petroleum and other liquids supplies were forecast to reach 98.24 million barrels per day in 2017 and 99.91 million barrels per day in 2018.

Global petroleum and other liquids supplies stood at 97.17 million barrels per day in 2016, according to the EIA.

The EIA has also revised the forecast for supplies from non-OPEC countries.

These supplies are forecast at the level of 58.8 million barrels per day in 2017, as compared to the forecast of 58.71 million barrels per day in the March energy outlook. In 2018, supplies from non-OPEC countries are expected at the level of 59.96 million barrels per day as compared to 59.7 million barrels per day in the previous report.

Supplies of petroleum and other liquids from non-OPEC countries totaled 58.18 million barrels per day in 2016.

Quarterly global petroleum and other liquids production reached 96.89 million in 1Q2017 and is expected at the level of 97.88 million, 98.96 million and 99.43 million barrels per day in the second, third and fourth quarters of in 2017, respectively.

In 2018 quarterly global petroleum and other liquids is forecast at 99.19 million, 100.23 million, 100.46 million, 100.8 million barrels per day, respectively.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova