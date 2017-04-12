Iranian FM to visit Moscow for trilateral talks on Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is slated to visit Moscow on April 14 to attend trilateral talks with Russian and Syrian counterparts.



Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi has said that Zarif is scheduled to travel to Russia on Friday, Tasnim news agency reported.



Zarif's talks are no be centered around the recent suspected chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Syria last week, which left 89 people dead.



In response to the chemical attack on the rebel-held town, dozens of US missiles hit Shayrat airfield in western Syrian province of Homs.



Iran has urged for the establishment of an international fact-finding committee to investigate the chemical attack.