Azerbaijan contributes to formation of atmosphere of tolerance

2017-04-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

Trend:

An international conference “Islamic solidarity: Harmony of religious and cultural diversity” co-organized by the Caucasian Muslims Office, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Baku International Multiculturalism Centre and International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation kicked off in Baku.

The event has started with playing the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and verses was read from holy "Koran".

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said that playing the role of Islamic world's cultural, religious and civilizational center between East and West, embodying antiquity and modernity, Azerbaijan made a great contribution to the formation of atmosphere of tolerance and multiculturalism, intercultural dialogue, as well as promotion of Islamic culture in the world.

The Muslims, Orthodox, Catholics, Jews and members of other religions live in a rare friendship, brotherhood conditions in Azerbaijan and benefit state care and attention.

There is a rare example of religious harmony in the country, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office added.